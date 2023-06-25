BARNHART, ROGER EUGENE



ROGER E. BARNHART 96, of Springfield passed away on June 10, 2023. He was born on September 28, 1926, to the late Isaac John Barnhart and Amy Barnhart. Roger was a veteran of WW II stationed in the Philippines. He spent his professional life as a building contractor and later sold real estate for a number of years. His passion in life was classic cars especially convertibles which he owned throughout his life. He was also a member of the Champaign Cruisers Car Club and loved to go to car shows. He also enjoyed woodworking later in life and made many lighthouses for family and friends. He was married to Elaine (Morris) Barnhart who was the love of his life for over 60 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Sheryl McKinney (Larry), Teresa Agee (David), Lisa Kearfott (John) and his grandchildren Melanie, Katherine, Rebecca, Lenny, and Christopher. He was also grandfather to ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harold E. Barnhart and Nicholas J. Barnhart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send flowers or leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral