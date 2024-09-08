Barnhart, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Barnhart, 86, formerly of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away in Dayton, Ohio on August 30, 2024. She was born in Clark County, the daughter of the late Lewis & Nellie Young. She retired from Bethel Local Schools where she worked in Administration. She is survived by her two sons, Brian (Julie) Barnhart, Jordan (Tina) Barnhart; a daughter, Kelly (Brent) Witt; seven grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Anthony, Amanda, Addison, Hannah &, Bailey; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Doris Young Schiller; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Don Barnhart; sister and brother-in-law Dean & Betty Neher. Family & friends may call from 10-11:30 AM Saturday, October 12, 2024, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with the service to follow at 11:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton or your local food bank. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com