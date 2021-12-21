Hamburger icon
BARR, Mary

Anne Wagner

Age 61, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on

December 17. 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on

November 30, 1960, to Harold Beck Wagner and Mary

Wagner Creager. Mary Anne was a graduate of Oakwood High School ('78), Hillsdale

College ('82), and Urbana

University ('09). She served in several roles in education including as the Director of Admissions at Urbana University (2006-2013) and as Assistant to the Superintendent of Urbana City Schools (2005-2006). She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana while residing there. She also served her community as the

Executive Director of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau from 1999-2001.She was

passionate about cooking, beautiful flowers, and great music. What Mary Anne loved most was her family, especially her children, and she adored her dogs, Mort and Maizey. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Madison Anne; father, Harold "Doc" Wagner; and Mark Andrew Barr. Mary Anne is survived by her two sons, William (Elisabeth) and Mason; granddaughter, Rory Elizabeth; mother, Mary Wagner Creager; sisters, Molly Wagner and Nancy (Stephen) Pike; brother, Harold Beck "Bo" (Maria) Wagner; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday,

December 22, 2021, at 10:30 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W Dixon Ave, Dayton, OH 45419 with Father Dan McClain officiating. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Anne's memory to Roads to Recovery, 5383

Intrastate Dr. Suite B, Fairborn, OH 45324. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

