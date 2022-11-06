dayton-daily-news logo
BARR, Michael

BARR, Michael A. "Mike"

Age 69, of Miamisburg, passed away October 31, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1953, in Marion, OH, to the late Floyd and Elva (Zwolle) Barr. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Logan; and his sisters, Becky Horne and Joanne Jones.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise (Ben) Cole and Jessie (Victor) Rodriguez; son, Robert (Jenny) Barr; grandchildren, Max, Ty, Alexis, Dominic, Jordan, Marissa, Madison, Michael, Paisley, Kinsley, RaeLynn, Hayley and Zach; great-grandchildren, Sergio and Rue; brothers, Ralph (Eve) Barr, George Barr, Bill Barr and Raymond "Nub" Barr.

Mike served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed playing music, especially his guitar and piano. Mike not only trained dogs for families, he was also instrumental in the training of police dogs for various states.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

To share a memory of Mike or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

