BARR, Shirley

2 hours ago

BARR, Shirley Jean

Age 72, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, January 9th, 2022, in Bellbrook.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to a visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with her Life Celebration Services to begin at 1:00pm. Burial to follow immediately

afterward at Middle Run Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County (https://www.

mightycause.com/organization/Family-Violence-Prevention-Center-Of-Greene-County). You are welcome to send a

condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Shirley at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

During this difficult time, if you are feeling ill or unhealthy in any way, you are encouraged to pay your respects in alternative methods, such as sending a sympathy card or sharing a memory through Shirley online book of memories. In addition, the services will be streamed live via the internet. If you wish to view the services on the live stream, please reach out to funeral home to be added to the list. If you plan to attend services in person, be sure to bring your mask to wear while you are inside.

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

