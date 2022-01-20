BARRETT, Carolyn



Age 76 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at home. She is survived by three children, Robert and Kenneth Raybourne and Kathy Baker; and a brother, Lloyd



McIntosh. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Friday in the funeral home. Online register book at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



