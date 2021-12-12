BARRETT, Donald

BARRETT, Sr., Donald D.



Donald D. Barrett, Sr. was born in Roselle Park, NJ, on November 04, 1923, the third of five sons to Ellen S. (Johnson) and H. Earl Barrett. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Eleanor; their infant daughter Megan Colleen; his brothers Jack and Bill, his granddaughter Rachel Youens and



son-in-law Lorn Frazier. He is survived by their six children and their spouses: Donald, Jr. and Sylvia, Dawn Frazier,



Deborah and Robert Youens, Erin and Brad Klingler, Sean and Patti, and Shannon and Margaret. Their eight grandchildren and spouses include Megan and Trent Salch, Colyn and Victor Bezanilla, Lauren Lee and Chauncey Joyce, John and Kelli Rockwell, brothers Kent and Grant Barrett, and Bentley



Barrett. Nine great-grandchildren: Brent Salem, Kylie and



Grady Salch, Claire and Camille Bezanilla, Malachi Vermillion, Lena Joyce, and Hudson and Nolan Rockwell. He is survived by his younger brothers Tom and Dick.



Don served in the 1st Marines Division, 7th Regiment in the WWII Pacific Theater receiving the Bronze Star with Combat V for Valor plus a Purple Heart during the battle for the Island of Peleliu. He worked for Frigidaire employed in sales for 34 years. Don graduated in the first University of Dayton MBA class in 1965.



An eternal salesman, Papa Don would talk to anyone. He believed rapport trumped the sale, and loved building relationships with customers, friends, and family. He was an accomplished storyteller and gardener, and much loved by his family. Papa will be truly missed.



A visitation for Don will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Incarnation Catholic Church, Far Hills Avenue at Williamsburg LN., Centerville, OH, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM. Don and Eleanor's cremains will be interred together in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Incarnation School. Condolences can be sent to the family at



