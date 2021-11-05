BARRETT, Larry J.



(73) of Liberty Twp., Ohio, passed away on October 20, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1948, in Booneville, KY, the son of Helen (Bowles) and John Barrett. Larry was preceded in death by his son Kevin, his



parents, and a brother Johnny. He is survived by his three



children Wayne Barrett, Tricia Clifford, and Sarah Smith



(Darrell), 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, 1 brother, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Larry served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Barrett's Landscaping Service for 43 years before retiring in 2015.



A graveside service and interment of ashes will be on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Springhill Cemetery located at 6894 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp., OH 45044.



In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of Larry by visiting his obituary on the Advantage Cremation Care of Greater Cincinnati website.

