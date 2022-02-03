Hamburger icon
BARRETT, MATTIE

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARRETT, Mattie Lee

Mattie Lee Barrett, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022,

at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky, on September 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Virgil and Willie (Hoskins) Smith. On February 9, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, she married Robert Marshall Barrett, Sr., and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2015. Mattie is survived by her six children, Vicky (Charles) Hauck, Teresa (Michael) Turney, Marsha (Scott) Lanum, Kimberly Barrett, Jennifer (Mark) Siefer and Robert M. (Jennifer) Barrett, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy Dale (Phyllis) Smith and David (Phyllis) Smith; many nieces and nephews. Mattie was also preceded in death by her brothers, James, Paul, Clark and Cecil Smith. Visitation will be held from 10am – 12pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 12:30pm at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at


www.Webb-Noonan.com


