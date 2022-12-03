BARRETT (Lentz), Zella Jean



Age 91, of New Carlisle, Ohio, went home to Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born October 18, 1931, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, to the late Geoffrey Wilmer Lentz and Jean Kitchen. She was preceded in death by her Husband: George in 2021; Sisters: LouElla who is buried in Winchester, Kentucky, and Betty who is buried in Wooster, Ohio; Baby Girl: Drewcella Barrett who survived only 6 days and is buried in Lee County, Kentucky.



Surviving Zella are Sons: David Barret and Wendell (Wendy) Barrett; Grandsons: David Junior, Bobby and James (Dominika) Barrett; Granddaughters: Araya Barrett and Sara Rowe: Great-Granddaughter: Riley Rowe; and Sister-In-Law: Alice Barrett.



Zella married the love of her life George on February 27, 1954, at First Baptist Church Study in Franklin, Ohio. Together they purchased a home and enjoyed 67 years of marriage in New Carlisle. She was employed for 3 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a Civil Servant where she met George. Zella worked a mimeograph machine making copies for many people. When she informed her supervisor, Miss Apple, that she was 'in the family way', she was told she could no longer work and was forced to resign. Afterwards, she worked in the accounting field for 13 years at Day International Corporation, then as a Teller at Bank One Dayton and retired in November 1996.



She enjoyed gardening in the back yard, and would hang fresh washed clothes on the outside clothesline. Zella enjoyed talking with and becoming friends with her neighbors. She was hard working no matter the task and she loved her family very much.



In her final 5 months, she was a resident at VanCrest Nursing Home of New Carlisle. Her family would like to thank staff members for providing friendship and great care, and treating her like their own.



Zella attended New Carlisle Freewill Baptist Church for many years where she taught Sunday School and worked at countless functions with her Church family. She then attended Faith Hill Church of God in Fairborn with Pastor Steve Wagner, and later Valley Street Free United Baptist Church in Riverside with Pastor Buck Smith. Zella loved the Lord and is enjoying Paradise with George, Baby Drewcella and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Funeral will be held at Noon on Friday, December 9, 2022, with Reverend Rowland Carper officiating. Location is Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, 507 West Jefferson Street, New Carlisle 45344. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery.



