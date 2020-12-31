BARRICK, John Frederick



Age 82, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The beloved husband of 62 years to Merrill Ann Barrick (nee Richardson), devoted father of Alisa Dinkel and Sharon (Kurt) Williams, loving grandfather of Sarah (Brant), Ashli (Chris), Aubrey (Travis), Sydney, John (Lauren), great-grandfather of Alivia, Graham, Fiona, Jordan, Finley and Liam. He was the beloved son of the late Eseneth Barrick (nee Smith) and dear brother of the late Smitty Barrick. He is also survived by Ronnie (Audrey) Barrick, nephew Jeff (Karen) Barrick, nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and many close friends and fellow firefighters. John was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was appointed to the Hamilton Fire Department June 18, 1966, and retired 30 years later on January 27, 1991, at the rank of Captain. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy South for the excellent medical care and the Hamilton Fire Department for their support and care. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Firefighter Chaplin Robert M. Short officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Hamilton Fire Honor Guard, c/o DC Jeff Shaw 77 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Online condolences are available at



