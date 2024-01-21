Barrick, Thomas Allen



Tom was born on September 30, 1938 in Newark, Ohio. He served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1966. During his time in the service he met his loving wife, Francine, while stationed in France. Tom also worked as a computer engineer for Control Data for many years. He loved building and repairing projects, animals and watching James Bond movies. Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Francine Barrick; son James (Amy) Barrick; Daughter Melissa (Shawn Monnin) Barrick; Grandchildren Amanda (Jason) Long, James (Amber) Barrick, Dylan (Marci) Goetze, Damon (Sherri) Goetze and Kenneth Barrick; Brother William Barrick; Sister Sharon Fowler as well as several great grandchildren. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Mary Barrick, step mother Velma Drumm, brother James Barrick, sister Sandra Barnes and daughter Patricia Goetze. A private memorial to celebrate Tom's life will be held. In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a donation in Tom's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.



