BARTLETT, Thayer E., Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.)



Of Oakwood passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Bethany Village. He was born in Borodino, NY, on March 21, 1916, to Ernest and Olive Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jean E. Bartlett, his parents, and his first wife Margaret L. Bartlett, brothers, Dr. George T. Bartlett and Edward E. Bartlett, and grandson Michael Bartlett. He is survived by his sons William E. Bartlett of Liberty, IN, and James L. (Anita) Bartlett of Urbana, OH; daughters Jane Reed of Beavercreek and Anne Hill of Spring Valley; grandchildren Russell Ford, Daniel Bartlett, Matthew (Michelle) Hill and Megan Hill Grove (Sean); and great-grandchild, Sarah Hill. He received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Syracuse University and his Master of Science degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology. He retired from the USAF with over thirty years of service. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteer work, gardening, woodworking, and music recording. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave., Oakwood. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

