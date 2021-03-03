BARTON, Mary



Jacqueline



Age 94 of Tipp City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the UVMC



Hospice unit. She was born in Ages, Kentucky, on February 1, 1927, the daughter of Boney and Mary Liz (Creekmore) Crider. She was a member of the Bethel Christian Assembly of God where she was a member of the choir for many years. She was a retired Inspector for United Systems.



She is survived by her son Charles Hale Barton Jr.; son-in-law Don Sheer; grandchildren Krista (Brad) Wagner Sheer, Chad Barton and Kyle (Sarah) Sheer; great-grandchildren Keira Wagner, Hudson Sheer and Kennedy Sheer; siblings Nora



Lancaster, Ronald Crider, Billy (Jeanne) Crider, Loretta (Bruce) Hayes, and Barbara Daniel; and numerous nieces and



nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 73 years Charles Barton, Sr. in 2019; her daughter Sharon Gale Barton Sheer; grandson Sean Matthew Barton and a brother Charles Crider.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

