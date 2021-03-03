X

BARTON, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BARTON, Sr., Robert Eugene

86 of Englewood, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born October 19, 1934, in Harlan County, KY, to William and Mabel Barton, who preceded him in death. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary (Miller) Barton, daughter Rhonda (Mark) Pegg, son Robert E. (Sandy) Barton, Jr. Also surviving are two granddaughters Ruth (Steve) Lavoie, Rebekah Barton and great-grandson Landen Pearson. He retired from GM where he was a job setter for 44 years. Due to COVID-19 guidelines (masks required and practice social distancing), there will be a walk-through visitation, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Kindred

Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, starting at 1:00 pm,

followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm with Pastor Clifford Hurst presiding. To leave a message or share a special memory of Robert, please visit: www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

