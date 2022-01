BASHAM, Mary Ann



82 of Brookville, passed away Jan. 14, 2022. Born in 1939, to the late Lawrence and Garnet Howdyshell, graduated from Germantown H.S. Survived by husband Jerald, daughters



Debbie, Diana (Phillip); son Tim (Tonia); 5 grandkids; 5 great-grandkids; brother Paul (Judy). She was the CEO of her household. She and Jerry owned 25 beautiful horses. Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contribution in her name to



Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.