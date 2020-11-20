BASHOR, Eugene E. "Gene"



Age 82 of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1938, to his parents, Hubert & Pearl Bashor who have preceded him in death. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Bashor; brothers, Jerry (Phyllis) Bashor, and Kent (Becky) Bashor; sister-in-law, Sharon O'Donnel; brother-in-law, Jan (Susi) Long; and several nieces and one nephew.



Gene was a lifelong member of Trotwood Church of the Brethren and Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at



Derringer's Florist and was Co-Owner of Bashor Appliances in Trotwood. In semi-retirement he worked at Rogers Funeral Home from 1997 until his passing. He was involved in many organizations including the Dayton Kennel Club, Past



President and instructor of obedience classes at Gem City Dog Obedience Club; the Miami Valley Hosta Society; and the American Conifer Society. Gene enjoyed traveling across the United States and going on several cruises. Gene was an avid gardener and a hard worker. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed.



A "walk and wave" visitation will be held from 2-4 PM Sunday, Nov. 22nd at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Private services will be held for family on Monday. Condolences may be expressed at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

