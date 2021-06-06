BATAEN, Maya



88, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021, in Columbus Ohio. Born in Moscow, Russia, in 1933, Maya was predeceased by her husband, Usher Knyazhansky; her parents, Gena Kenis and Misha Premesler; her sister Anna and her daughter, Lena. She is survived by the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Yeva and Josh.



Maya was many things: we remember her most as a grandmother to all. Babushka Maya influenced many with her zest for life, passion for the arts, immeasurable curiosity and giving spirit.



A graveside burial will be held on Friday, June 25th at 2pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio. A private memorial service celebrating Maya's life to follow.



The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Independent Home Care, Us Together Agency, Aetna MyCare of Central Ohio Agency for the Aging, OSU Medical Community and to Jewish Family Services of Greater Dayton and Columbus for their kindness and compassion over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dayton Visual Arts Center or a charity of your choice.

