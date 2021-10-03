BATES, Gary A.



Age 75, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born



October 13, 1945, in Gallipolis, OH, to the late Reverend David and Nellie Bates. He was preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Fenton (Frank) and is survived by his sister, Sharry Blazer



(Denny), nieces Lynn Harrington (Bill), Cindy Seats (Tom), Leah Collins, Jennifer Blazer and nephews Mark Fenton (Pauline) and Brian Blazer (Sarah). He will also be deeply missed by his many grand nieces and nephews.



Fondly known as "Uncle Gary," he was actively involved in the lives of all his many family members, attending sporting events, birthdays, holiday celebrations, graduations, etc. He was also very active in his local church and was a kind and generous man, who always made you feel like you were the most important person in the world.



Gary was a graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in history, University of Cincinnati with a master's



degree in special education and North Texas University with a master's degree in gerontology.



A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Christ Church UM, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Please do not attend if you are not fully vaccinated.



Donations may be made to the Church in his memory.

