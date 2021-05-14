BATSCHE, Robert

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689448-01_0_0000689448-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689448-01_0_0000689448-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BATSCHE, Sr., <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Robert Edward "Bob" <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 87 of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 10, 2021, at <br/><br/>Walnut Creek Assisted Living. He was born on March 18, 1934, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to the late Ralph and Virginia Batsche. In addition to his <br/><br/>parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, <br/><br/>Betty Lou Batsche; son, Robert Edward Batsche, Jr.; and three siblings, Ralph, Ron, and <br/><br/>Marilyn. Bob is survived by his sister, Joan Enouen; four daughters, Christine (Jim) Napier, Laura (Richard) Hogue, <br/><br/>Linda (James) Winship, and Teresa (Steve) Lewis; seven grandchildren, Jason (Shannon) Batsche, Melissa (Del) Hupp, Ashley Cattran, Kaitlin Hogue, Trevor Hogue, Taylor Winship and Marie Winship; four great-grandchildren, Shelby Rose, Dustin, Payton, and Braeden. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. He graduated from Chaminade in 1952 and <br/><br/>attended the University of Dayton. Bob started as a draftsman at the Presto Paper Company and was later recruited as an <br/><br/>engineer for Monarch Marking Systems. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and a member of Saint Charles Borromeo. In his spare time he enjoyed visiting Hilton Head with his <br/><br/>siblings. Bob was best known for his kind nature, generosity, sense of humor, and his extreme patience and love for his five children. He enjoyed playing bridge, golf, tennis, volleyball, and traveling the world with his beloved friends Max and JoAnne Shook. Bob is deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. Mass of Christian Burial will then be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Saint Charles Borromeo located at 4500 Ackerman Boulevard, <br/><br/>Kettering, Ohio 45429. The visitation will be private. If <br/><br/>desired, flowers may be sent to the church or memorial <br/><br/>contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.</font><br/>