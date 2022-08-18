BAUDENDISTEL, Carolyn Joyce



Age 71, of Dayton, formerly of Lakeview, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Family will greet friends from 3-5pm, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to be held following at 5pm. A livestream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial at Forest Hills Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers , donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Carolyn's family would like to thank Shirley and Joyce for their unwavering support over the past year. Full obit can be found at



