BAUER, Mary Jo



Age 93, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023. She was born on November 16, 1929, in Covington, KY, the daughter of Frank and Claire (Caudill) Riffle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bob Bauer in 2006.



Mary Jo is survived by her four children, Robert L. Bauer, Jr. of Middletown, Mary Beth McIntosh (Greg) of Dallas, Texas, Suzanne Amburgey (Ray) of Monroe, and Frank (Debbie) Bauer of Middletown; three grandchildren, Robbie Bauer, Ben Amburgey and Kyle Bauer; and one great-grandson, Harlan Amburgey.



The visitation and funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Callahan-Howell officiating. Visitation will start at 10:30 am and be immediately followed by the funeral service at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mound Cemetery, Monroe.

