BAUGHMAN, Jan

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BAUGHMAN, Jan A.

78, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2020, in her home. She was born July 30, 1942, in Ironton, Ohio, daughter of the late Herschel and

Edith (Marshall) Thompson. Jan was a teacher for Springfield City Schools for many years. Survivors include her sons, Wayne (Terese) Baughman and Herschel Baughman; grandchildren, Tyler (Haley), Kelsea,

Herschel Jr. (Taylor), and Stone; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gabe, Jaxon, Herschel III, Leo, and Charlotte. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

