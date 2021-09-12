dayton-daily-news logo
BAUGHMAN, Linda

Linda Baughman, 78, of Celina, died March 28, 2020. Her husband Doyle, daughter Mary (William) Griffith, Kettering, grandchildren: Kyle Griffith and Artisia Pedraza, 2 great-grandchildren, and sisters:

Donna (Doug) Matthews, Springboro and Nancy (Bob) Webb, Fairhope, AL, survive. Deceased are her parents:

Vincent and Catherine (Beutle) Deis, daughter, Deborah Core, and grandson, Kent Griffith. Services 11:00 AM, Friday, Sep. 17, at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton. Burial at Calvary

Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please make any

contributions in Linda's memory to your favorite charity.

W.H. DICK and SONS-HELLWARTH FUNERAL HOME, CELINA.

Funeral Home Information

W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home

218 W Market St

Celina, OH

45822

https://www.dickandsonshellwarthfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

