BAUMGARDNER, Carolyn

BAUMGARDNER (Ross), Carolyn M.



Age 80 of Dayton, passed away on March 22, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Carolyn had worked for many years at Elder-Beerman and also for Nelson Tree Service. She was a longtime active member of the United Christian Church in Clayton where she had served as Chairman of the Deacons and Financial Secretary. Carolyn also enjoyed sewing and crafting. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years: Larry Baumgardner, daughter: Betsy (David) McMillen of Englewood, son Brian Baumgardner of Dayton, brother: James Ross Jr. of KY, twin sister: Margaret Evelyn (Ed) Check of Dayton, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Gilla (Cundiff) Ross, brother: Roger Ross and sisters: Ruth



Allen, Alma Leach and Georgia Farrell. A walk-through



visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the United Christian Church, (8611 Hoke Rd., Clayton). Memorial Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with



Pastor Coleen Beasecker officiating. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to the United Christian Church - Memorial Fund. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

