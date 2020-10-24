BAUMGARDNER,



Clara Mae



CLARA MAE BAUMGARDNER, age 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. She was born in Springfield on September 8, 1930, daughter of the late Floyd Fowler and Phoebe



Stacy. Clara Mae was a



longtime member of the Homemaker's Club of Clark County, enjoyed camping and boating with her family that meant everything to her. Survivors



include two sons, Greg (Marilyn) Baumgardner and Mark



(Dianna) Baumgardner, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Nealie (Erik) Whitmore, Amber (Art) Brown and Erica (Pat)



Andrews; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Estes, Austin Whitmore, Holden O'Brien, Morgan O'Brien, Madison Whitmore and Kyndall Brown, along with many nieces and nephews. Clara Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 1994; two brothers and one sister. A service to celebrate Clara Mae's life will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, October 26, 2020, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Clara Mae's family by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



