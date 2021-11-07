BAUMGARDNER, J. Barry



Age 88, of Dayton, OH, Passed away on November 2, 2021. Barry was born November 10, 1932, to the late Everett



Lamont and Marguerite M. Baumgardner. He was a graduate of Fairmont High School and DePauw University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He played collegiate baseball and tennis during his time at DePauw. Barry married Jane Mills on Christmas Day 1954. He served two years in the United States Air Force and was stationed in



Harlingen, Texas. Barry worked as a stockbroker for several Dayton firms. He was an avid golfer and Dayton City



Champion (1966). Barry was nominated to the Senior Olympics Hall of Fame for his distinguished performance in golf events at the local, state, regional and national level. He was a



member of the Rotary Club of Dayton and past President of the Dayton Agonis Club (1977). Barry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane; daughter, Pinny (Steve) Miller of Dayton, OH; son, Brad (Susie) Baumgardner of Paradise Valley, AZ; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of other



expressions of sympathy, please honor Barry with memorial donations to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

