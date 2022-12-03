BEACH, Norma J.



90 of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born January 30, 1932, in Alabama, to the late Sherman and Edna Hughes. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Rolin; and children, Rolin Michael Beach and Cheryl Maynard. She is survived by her children, Rebecca "Becky" (Eddie) Burchett, Cindi (Gene) Saunders, and Mark (Teri) Beach; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Norma was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Lebanon and had been a Sunday School Teacher. A graveside service will take place Monday, December 5 at 2PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS CEMETERY with Pastor Barry Quillen officiating. Entombment will follow at the Preble Memory Gardens Mausoleum.



