BEACHLER, John Michael



John Michael Beachler, 67, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2022.



He was born April 21, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. John was a 1974 graduate of Miamisburg High School. He retired from the City of Miamisburg where he worked for the street department for 33 years. He enjoyed bowling and was an amateur radio operator. John was a member of Mound Amateur Radio Club and American Radio Relay League.



John is survived by his mother, Rosina C. Beachler; brothers, Steven (Teresa) Beachler and Robert (Pam) Beachler; longtime friend, Carol Bland; nephews, Daniel Beachler and Caleb Beachler; nieces, Charity Beachler and Heidi Beachler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Beachler; and his nephew, Joey Beachler.



A private celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com