dayton-daily-news logo
X

BEACHLER, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BEACHLER, John Michael

John Michael Beachler, 67, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2022.

He was born April 21, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. John was a 1974 graduate of Miamisburg High School. He retired from the City of Miamisburg where he worked for the street department for 33 years. He enjoyed bowling and was an amateur radio operator. John was a member of Mound Amateur Radio Club and American Radio Relay League.

John is survived by his mother, Rosina C. Beachler; brothers, Steven (Teresa) Beachler and Robert (Pam) Beachler; longtime friend, Carol Bland; nephews, Daniel Beachler and Caleb Beachler; nieces, Charity Beachler and Heidi Beachler; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Beachler; and his nephew, Joey Beachler.

A private celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KOEPNICK, Robert
2
Lucas, Randall
3
CARROLL, Mary
4
Hemmelgarn, Thomas
5
BENTON, Clara
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top