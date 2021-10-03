dayton-daily-news logo
BEADLE, Barbara C.

Barbara C. Beadle, age 97 of Beavercreek, OH, passed on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born January 6, 1924, in Pomeroy, Ohio. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Colonel (Ret.) Claudia Beadle; a son, Jud Beadle; granddaughter, Jody (Bob) Yano; two great-grandchildren, Kaci and Kadin Yano; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Meredith; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Arlin; a sister, Sarah Ashworth; and a brother, Charles Wildermuth. Private graveside services will be held, Newcomer Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel is caring for the family.

