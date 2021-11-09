BEAL, Jane

BEAL (Hart), Jane Marie



On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jane Marie (Hart) Beal, peacefully passed away in her sleep. Jane was the beloved wife of Charles Beal, much loved



mother of Tony Beal (Amy) and Cherie Walker (Kenneth), and cherished grandmother of



Madison, Quentin, Ella, and



Jasmine. She is also remembered by her cousins and friends. Before retiring, Jane enjoyed her work as a loan officer for Incenta Federal Credit Union. She also spent countless hours serving at College Hill Community Church. She loved to have fun and go out with her friends. Her fondest memories were of the times she could prepare a kitchen full of food and watch as her family



enjoyed each other and every bite.



The memorial service will be held at College Hill Community Church,1547 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45406 on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10am.



As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040.

