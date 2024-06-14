Beam, Julia M



Age 82, of Brookville, OH, passed away on June 12, 2024, at her residence. Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Beam; parents, George E. Tucker Sr. and Maude M. (Boose) Tucker; brother, George E. Tucker Jr.; sister-in-law, Patricia J. Tucker and great nephew, Matthew R. Tucker. Julia loved embroidering, crocheting, traveling to Amish Country and wherever her friends asked her to go. She also loved Wednesday morning breakfast with her friends at Rob's. You would always see her smiling even with all she was going through. Julia is survived by her nephew, Steven Tucker (Grace); niece, Cathy Smith (Eric); great-nephews, Ryan Smith and Tucker Smith; great-nieces, Natasha Strickland (Matthew) and Ashley Tucker; great-great-nephew Gavin Strickland; and many other family members and close friends. There will be a graveside service at Royal Oak Memorial Garden on June 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences can be made by going to www.gilbert-fellers.com.



