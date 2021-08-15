BEAR, Lynn Everard



Age 82, of Arlington, VA, passed away on Saturday,



August 7, 2021. She was



preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. F.



Thomas Bear; parents, William P. Everard and Thelma "Pat" (Patterson) Everard and brother, William H. (Jean) Everard. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Price) Smith



and Wendy (John Allison)



Bear; grandchildren, Stephen



(Melissa) Smith, Rachel (Jason) Decker and Jamie Allison and great-grandchildren, Elijah Smith, Henry Decker and Peter Decker. Lynn had both a BA from William and Mary and an MA from UNC Chapel Hill. She was also a High School Latin Teacher, a Bible Study Fellowship leader and a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will take place at



5 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Central Christian Church, 1504 Villa Rd., Springfield, OH 45503 with Dr. Carl



Ruby officiating. Contributions in Lynn's memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.

