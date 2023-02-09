BEARE, Robert J.



Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Robert was born on March 30, 1939, in Cincinnati, the son of the late Fred and Ann (Deboe) Beare. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a Mounter in the printing industry at Cloudsley's. Robert is survived by his children, Maryann (Steven) Simpson, Patricia Anglemyer, and Robert (Kinda) Beare; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Fred Beare. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise (Bell) Beare; and sister, Sally Stewart. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

