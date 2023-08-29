Beasley, Sandra Jean
Sandra Jean Beasley, age 80, of Trotwood, Ohio, transitioned from life to be in the presence of the Lord Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, September 1, 2023, at Residence Park Church of Christ, 4328 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted of House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral