X

BEAUMONT, Ronald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BEAUMONT, Ronald Keith

Age 68, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Ron was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on August 7, 1952, the son of the late

Kenneth and Nancy Beaumont. He is survived by his brother, Jeff (Lorrie) Beaumont of Canton, MI, and sister, Cindy (Jerry) Andrade, of Vandalia, OH. He is also survived by his Dayton family; Brenda Akers; stepdaughters, Emily Poole and Jessica (Javier) Torres-Akers; his beloved grandchildren,

Felicity, Deborah, David, Paisley, Daniel and Tristan; and was loved and cared about by many more family and friends.

No services are planned. To share a memory of Ron with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.