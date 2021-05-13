X

BEAVERS, Novella

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BEAVERS, Novella

Age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may

be sent to the family at

www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.