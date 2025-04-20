Becher, Judith

Becher (Rinko), Judith Ann "Judy"



age 83, formerly of Centerville / Washington Twp Ohio, peacefully passed away Saturday April 12th, 2025. Judy was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1942 to William and Ruby Rinko (Kley). She was a graduate of Fairmont West High School in 1960 and received her BS from Miami University, Oxford in 1964. Judy was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She grew up and was married at the First Lutheran Church of Dayton and later became active members of the First Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio. She was also active in the Junior League of Dayton and the Dayton Women's Club. Judy started her career as a teacher in the Dayton Public School System. She then went on to own her own business, Extra Help, a temporary help company that was acquired by CBS (Certified Business Systems) in the early 90's. She retired from CBS in 2006. Judy loved to organize parties, antique shopping, and decorating. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, David Andrew Becher, her second husband Thomas Webster, and her parents William and Ruby Rinko. She is survived by her two boys, David Andrew Becher Jr. (Drew) his husband Eric and Clayton Taylor Becher; her stepchildren, Brian Webster, his wife Lisa, David Webster, his wife Hanae and Debbie (Webster) Perry, and her husband Brian. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katherine, Michael, Brooke, Steven and Maria. Visitation will be at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville Ohio, 45459 on Monday April 28th from 12-2pm followed by funeral and burial in David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 at 2:30PM. A special thank you to all the caregivers and friends at Brook Ridge Senior Living in Pharr TX for the excellent care of Judy over the past few years. Donations to the Dayton Woman's Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402 or the Montgomery County ASPCA  Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



