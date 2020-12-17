BECHT, Jacob R. "Jake"



Jacob R. "Jake" Becht, age 26 of New Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly December 10, 2020. He was born February 17, 1994, in Springfield, the son of Robert and Amy (Baldwin) Becht. Jake was employed as a welder at Rittal North America- Manufacturing Facility. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 290; and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, working on cars and spending time with his son. Jake is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Joan Becht. He leaves behind his son, Wesley Becht; fiancé, Jessica Harkins of New Carlisle; parents Bob and Amy of Springfield; maternal grandparents, Bob and Margie Baldwin; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E.



Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor R.C. McDonald



officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M.



until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Jacob Becht Memorial Fund at any Park National Bank.



