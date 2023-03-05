BECHTER, Betty J.
Age 71, passed away peacefully at home (Athens, OH), on February 16, 2023. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305 on Friday, March 17th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m., with Father Leo Wehrlin officiating. A committal service will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, where Betty will be laid to rest. Please refer to
www.newcomerakron.com for full orbituary.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Akron
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
44305
https://www.newcomerakron.com