Bechter, Betty J.

Obituaries
BECHTER, Betty J.

Age 71, passed away peacefully at home (Athens, OH), on February 16, 2023. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305 on Friday, March 17th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m., with Father Leo Wehrlin officiating. A committal service will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, where Betty will be laid to rest. Please refer to

www.newcomerakron.com for full orbituary.

