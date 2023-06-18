Beck, Kathleen

Beck (Schultz), Kathleen "Kathy"



Kathleen "Kathy" or "Kath" (Schultz) Beck, age 74, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. We feel it is necessary and fitting that a woman as unique and special as Kathy have an obituary as memorable as she was.



We believe that the final blessing of her death was that her husband, Lew, finally used the cafeteria coupon that had been given to him when Kathy entered hospice. On her final day there, he whipped it out of the pocket of his robe, waved it around and said, "Who wants banana pudding? It's on me."



Kathy was frugal, yet generous, and loved a good deal. There were always stacks of coupons on the table or in her purse, and she especially loved the freebie deals from Kroger, even if it wasn't an item she wanted or would use.



On the flip side of her frugality was her generosity. If she liked you, you knew it. She was one of the most thoughtful and generous people around. She always remembered and recognized birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions, and she was very generous with servers, service industry workers, and neighbors or other acquaintances. Yes, if she liked you, you knew it. And that also means that if she didn't like you .well you get the idea.



Kathy was world-renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion, and she had a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. There were many times her kids would silently pray that she wouldn't say something to embarrass them, and that's exactly when Kathy would speak up about it.



She could likely be found forwarding tasteless internet jokes (check your spam folder, but don't open them at work) or reciting them at family gatherings. No topic was off limits for Kathy, and she was often the life of the party. She could get a roomful of people laughing  whether they were laughing because they thought it was funny or because they were a little uncomfortable, Kathy never held back a joke.



Kathy was a graduate of St. Joseph Commercial High School class of 1966. She met her sweetheart, Lew, her senior year. After their first date, she didn't have much interest. But when he arrived for their second date dressed in jeans and a t-shirt driving his '64 Chevy SS, that's when she got all tingly. Her kids spent years trying to get her to stop using the word tingly when describing her marriage with Lew, but were completely unsuccessful.



She loved gardening and all things flowers, including fresh flowers, fake flowers, flowered home décor, flowered clothing, and anything else flowered you could possibly imagine. She enjoyed watching the birds on the back deck, and vacationing in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, TN with family.



Kathy will be sorely missed and survived by her husband of 52 years Lewis "Lew" Beck, daughter, Jeanna Beck of Knoxville, TN, and son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Jonathan, Chelsea and Stella Beck of Suffolk, VA; three sisters: Patricia L. Meyer of Dayton, Christine M. Naong of Ukiah, CA, Jeanne M. (Ken, Jr.) Spitzig of Huber Heights; four brothers: Ralph J. (Kathy M.) Schultz, Jr., of Dayton, Michael J. (Beckie) Schultz of Tempe, AZ, John J.A. (Pamela) Schultz of Vandalia, James J.A. (Carol) Schultz of Dayton; and one sister-in-law, Rosie Goldshot of Beavercreek.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph (2001) and Edna (2005) Schultz of Dayton; and three brothers-in-laws: William "Bill" Goldshot (Rosie), Gilbert Naong (Christine), and James L., Sr. Meyer (Patricia).



Kathy's final and ultimate act of generosity was donating her body to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Kathy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Dayton. You all brought tremendous peace and comfort to her and us. We will be eternally grateful.



Per Kathy's wishes, there will be a celebration of life and Mass at St. Luke Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 on Thursday, July 6 at 10:30am. Receiving of friends and family will begin at 9:30am. A hot meal with meats, sides, and "none of that cold, finger food" as Kathy said when planning her final wishes, will follow the Mass. A family member will likely wrap up the celebratory lunch with a bathroom visit in her honor declaring "there goes another meal down the drain".



