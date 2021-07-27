BECK, Miriam R.



Age 93, of Washington Township, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Miriam was a member of Central Presbyterian Church where she had been an elder and former deacon. She was also past President of Chapter DS of PEO, a member of Chi Omega Sorority, past President of the College Women's Club, past Matron of the Dayton Victory OES, the past President of the Dayton Women's Club, and past President of Altrusa of Dayton. Miriam is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert B. Beck, Sr.; son, Robert B. Beck, Jr.; parents and three brothers. She is survived by daughters, Lisa (Richard) Moore, Robyn (Robert) Rivers; daughter-in-law, Pamela Beck; 6 grandchildren, Mitchell and Michael Moore, Melissa Hartwell, and Tessa, Kenneth and Emma Beck; and 6 great-grandchildren. Family will greet friends 11AM-1PM on Wednesday, July 28 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral Services will begin at 1PM. Burial in David's Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

