BECK, Norma Jean



After a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's, Norma Jean Beck, 82, passed away peacefully in Louisville, Colorado, September 20, 2022, surrounded by family. Norma was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 15, 1940, to Henry and Ruth Becker. She was married 58 years to Charles Beck, who passed away 4 years ago. Norma created homes in over 14 cities during her married life. In addition to raising four children, Norma volunteered extensively. She coordinated a reading program, coached soccer, and volunteered at Bethesda Home for Boys and Chicago Botanic Garden. At the Westport Women's Club, she was named Woman of the Year for establishing the Curio Cottage, a thrift shop that remains an ongoing fundraiser. Norma was a certified tennis instructor and loved to teach and play. She earned her real estate license in Mandeville, LA, and became a top producer. From small children to dignitaries, it was always Norma's goal to make one smile. Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Beck, parents Henry and Ruth Becker, and younger sister Mary Nachtrab. She is survived by her sister, Marcelina Young, four children, Greg Beck (Nanette), Tim Beck (Kristi), Sarah Beck Hartigan (Sean), Jennifer Beck Meredith (Eric), seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Hannah and Ethan Beck, Brendan and Luke Hartigan, and Henry and James Meredith along with four grand dogs, Charlie, Archie, Murphey and Gaia. Norma is also survived by her dog, Chewie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army of Savannah at



give.salvationarmygeorgia.org