Becker, Donald Edward "Eddy"



Donald Edward "EDDY" Becker, 70, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away, August 30, 2024, peacefully at home among family. Donald was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio to Francis and Elaine Becker on February 20, 1954. He went on to graduate from Hamilton Taft High School and later graduated from Miami University. He married Carol A. (LaFever) Becker on January 31, 1981. Growing up Donald found himself to be a true worker. This included holding down an early morning paper route, as well as enjoying taking care of cutting grass for many neighbors, family members and friends. He was the founder of Fat Eddy's restaurant and later joined the workforce at Hamilton Tool as an electrician for 18 years. Following that he decided to join the scholars in the Engineering Technology department of Miami University-Middletown. For the next 22 years, while being in the Miami University community, he would go on to gain his Associate's and Bachelor's Degrees in Electro-Mechanical Engineering Technology graduating in 2008. Donald was a member of the honor society fraternity Epsilon Pi Tau. He enjoyed numerous sports including football, soccer and baseball. He was a loving and devoted true family man raising four children and teaching them all he could about life and serving others. He also enjoyed passing down his knowledge of fixing things around the house, gardening and yard work, and teaching his son how to pitch successfully. In addition to all of this, he found joy in cooking and sharing some of his tasty recipes with family. During his time of retirement, he enjoyed spending time on vacation with his lovely spouse Carol, visiting his brother in Texas, cooking and tending to his flower garden outside in the yard. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Francis A. and Elaine M. Becker; his sister Doris Jean Becker-Meloon and other aunts, uncles and cousins. Donald is survived by his wife, Carol, his children, Timothy (Christine) Westbrock; Kathryn (Patrick) Gleeson; Christopher Westbrock, and Joseph Becker. His grandchildren, Danielle Westbrock, Sean Gleeson, Evan Westbrock, Sara Gleeson and Taylor Westbrock. He is also survived by his brother John (Melanie) Becker. For those who wish to do so and join in the immediate family will be wearing Hawaiian shirts as my dad did so for many years. We invite you to wear your Hawaiian shirt to the visitation with all of us. Visitation will be on September 6, 2024 from 6:00  8:00 pm at Avance Funeral Home. Funeral services with a mass will be September 7, 2024 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Niles Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014.



