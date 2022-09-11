BECKER, Earl David



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022. He was born June 17, 1930, in Solomons Island, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his first wife (mother of Jeff, Jay, and Scott) Shirley (Hettinger) Becker, father Solomon "Samuel" Becker, mother Lillian (Malitz) Becker, sister Miriam (Becker) Flam, and brother-in-law Sol Flam.



He is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Betty" Becker; children Jeffrey (Susan) Becker of Covington, OH, Jay (Robin) Becker of Germantown, OH, Scott (Kim) Becker of Tipp City, OH, and Robert (Lori) Becker of Reynoldsburg, OH; grandchildren Steven (Erica) Marsden, Sunshine (Jason) Eaton, Ryan Becker, Kristen Becker, Kyle (Janet) Becker, and Tori Penny; great-grandchildren Adam, Marissa, Peyton, and Grayson.



Earl grew up in Solomons Island and Baltimore, Maryland. After high school, Earl served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, when he was honorably discharged. He then continued his service as a civilian from 1955 until his retirement in 1993. He was a proud member of the USAF Combat Camera unit. He served as a volunteer with the National Museum of the United State Air Force for 16 years with over 5,000 hours of distinguished service.



Earl enjoyed spending time with his family. Earl was an avid photographer and was never seen without his camera. He also enjoyed aviation and sharing his passion during his time at the National Museum of the United State Air Force. He enjoyed attending the Dayton Air Show with his family, especially photographing the aircraft and reconnecting with fellow USAF personnel. He lived a life filled with service, laughter, and love.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Tobias Funeral Home of Dayton, OH, where condolences to the family can be left. Earl's ashes will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery in Kettering, OH. A small private memorial service is planned.



If desired, contributions can be made in Earl's name to Hospice of Dayton (Montgomery County).



"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23 (KJV) On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com