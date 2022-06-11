BECKER, George H.



A man of faith with an inquisitive mind and a servant's heart, George H. Becker, age 84, of Bellbrook, passed away on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. He was born on October 25th, 1937, to George and Josephine (Huschle) Becker in St. Paul, Minnesota.



George was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Becker, sister Mary Just, sister Marcie (Dick) Joyce, and son Christopher George Becker. George will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Miky Hammer Becker, 11 children, 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, former spouse Janice Becker, brother-in-law Phil Just, close friends Roger Dunlap and Jim Becker, as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share in his viewing at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home , (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Sunday, June 12th, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A second viewing will be held for George's close friends and family on Monday, June 13th, 2022, from 9:30-10:15 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459). All are welcome to the Funeral Mass which will be held at 10:30am, immediately



following the viewing. Burial will take place immediately



following the Funeral Mass. George's love and care for nature prompted burial at Calvary Cemetery's St. Kateri Preserve for Natural Burial. After the burial, all are welcome to join us for a reception celebration at St. Francis in the Friendship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Global Catholic Media Network (https://www.ewtn.com/), Mercy Ships (https://www.mercyships.org/), or Catholic Relief Services



(https://www.crs.org/). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers in the form of perennials, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about George at



