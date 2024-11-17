Beckett, Irene and George



Mary Irene Badertscher Matthews Beckett of Berkeley Square in Hamilton passed away on October 30, 2024. She was born on July 31, 1927 in Lima, OH to Hiram and Helen Badertscher. On September 4, 1948 she married Glenn Donald Matthews. Melissa Jane (Steven MD) Sedlis MD and Jeffrey Donald (Martha) Matthews were born to them. Don passed away March 31, 1991. She married George Taylor Beckett on May 29, 1993. George passed away on April 21, 2020 (pictured in photo). George's children are Gary (Terri) Beckett, Steven (Laura) Beckett, Ronald Beckett, and Linda (Bob) Smith. Grandchildren are Elizabeth Sedlis, MD (Jeb) Singer, Jennifer (Ben) Homrighausen and Meir Sedlis, Lisa (Jeremy) Collins, Amanda (Timothy) Mecklem. George's grandchildren are Adam (Beth) Beckett, Geoffrey (Colleen) Beckett, Carley (Jose) Mercado, Travis Beckett (Mallorie Carr), Ron M. (Jennifer) Beckett, Jonathan (Valerie) Beckett, Colin (Sarah) Beckett, Tegan Beckett (Yoshio Trinidad), Evan (Mallory) Rossiter, David (Ivy) Rossiter and numerous great grandchildren. Preceding Irene in death were her parents and brother, Capt. Ray Badertscher, USAF, February 22, 1954. Her 30-year career in the Hamilton City Schools was capstoned with 18 years as the Principal of Adams Elementary School. She was an active member of The Presbyterian Church in Hamilton. At Fort Hamilton Hospital she served as a volunteer chaplain. Memorials may be made to The Presbyterian Church. A combined memorial service for Irene and George will be held at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2024. Private burial for Irene will be in Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com .



