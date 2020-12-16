BECKHAM, Douglas

BECKMAN,



Douglas Bernard



Douglas Bernard Beckman entered this worldly realm in the wee hours of January 8th, 1938, into the arms of Bernard W. and Ruth Harding Beckman. Although he grew to excel in scholastics, sports, and practically every honorable facet of life – he was unable to master a cell phone. At the very top of this list was one that he shared with his wife of 57+ years, Nancy Whalen Beckman, and that being parents to three wonderful children, Jill Beckman (Chris) Foxx, Jennifer Beckman, and Jeff Beckman. Next on his priority list was Papaw and Paw to Zach (Colleen) Foxx,



Samantha (Neiko Platt) Beckman, Kylie (Jake Fritz) Foxx,



Lindsey Beckman, and great-grandson Kayne Platt. He served his country for 6 years in the Air Force Reserves, as well as his two main employers Mosler Safe Company, and American Fan Company for over 40 years, rarely missing a days' work. His co-workers, friends, and neighbors were his second family. As his children grew, he founded and coached junior pro basketball that has benefited thousands of children over the past 50 years. He ran chains for RHS football for over 30 years, and coached youth baseball and football. The last 20 years he helped co-found I.C.C.F. (Inner City Children's/Community Fund) governed by Ross Community United Methodist Church aiding children and their families with various emergency needs. Currently the Sharing Closet, housed in the Ross administration building and partnered with RAMM providing numerous additional services for families in need. He leaves to cherish his memory, his aforementioned family along with his sister, JoEllen Weber Mayers and brother, Dale and wife, Bonnie Beckman. Rest in peace oh good and faithful servant. You will be sorely missed and forever loved. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, December 18, from 12-noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 pm, with Pastor Kym James to conduct the service. Interment will immediately follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we thank you in advance for donations to I.C.C.F. care of RCUM, 2943 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

