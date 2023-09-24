Becknell, Joseph W.



Joseph W. Becknell age 80 passed away Wednesday September 20, 2023. He was born November 14, 1942 in Hamilton to the late Floyd and Mary (nee Wilson) Becknell. Joe is survived by his wife Margaret Becknell; two sons Joe Becknell, Mark (Kris) Becknell; cousins Jim (Brenda) Becknell, Chris (Brenda) Becknell. Visitation at Park Ave United Methodist Church 801 Park Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday September 26, 2023 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Roger Emerson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral