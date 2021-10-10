BECKS, Mary



Age 95 passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home of 15 years, beautiful 10 Wilmington Place, Dayton, Ohio. Mary was raised as an



only child living with her



parents Earl B. and Pauline Craigmile, her aunt Lucille Coryell and grandmother



Florence Coryell. She took care of them all until their final days, including beloved



in-laws, Freida and Elaine Becks. Mary graduated from Fairview High School in 1943 and attended Bowling Green University (Gamma Phi Beta). She married the love of her life, Joseph V. Becks on July 6, 1945. Joe served in the Army during WWII in the battlefields of



Europe and Japan. Mary and Joe were married 47 years until he died on October 12, 1992. Mary excelled as a wife, mother, homemaker, and volunteered for her church and community. After the passing of Joe, she became the president of Joe Becks and Associates, Inc.-General Contractor and reigned like a queen bee, loving and appreciating every employee! Mary enjoyed playing the piano, marimba, painting with water



colors, playing scrabble, card games, Wii bowling, being



surrounded by beautiful flowers and socializing with her friends and family. When she moved from the suburbs of Beavercreek to downtown Dayton South Park she enjoyed



attending Colorado Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Wackerman. Mary is survived by five generations of family members starting with her children Linda K. McComas, Donna J. (Tom) Matheney and Timothy H. (Lori) Becks; grandchildren Holly, Heather and Benjamin (Sherry) McComas, Laura Jo (Mike)



Hollingsworth, Julia (Toby) Pinger, Brittaney, Scottie, Katie and Stephanie Becks; great-grandchildren Megan, Josh,



Amber, Jessica, Brandon, Dillon, Zachary McComas, Corey



(Easter) McComas, Johnathon and Christopher Miller, Owen and Olivia McComas, Kirin and Sebastian Pinger, James VanTine and Harper Youngerman; great-great-grandchildren Abbi, Aydin, Landon, Jaelynn and Kinsley McComas, and



Dominic and Beckett Lovelace. Her very special family and friends include Maureen Wisecup, Cindy Rotert Conrad, Candy Martinez, Joey, Betsy Haas, Gary K. Kavanagh, Jennifer, Betty, Rocky, Connie and Vitas (LIFE!) Hospice Care. Mary was



preceded in death by Dave McComas, Bryan and Michelle



Rogers, Brian Lyons and Jeff and David Oiler. Celebration of Life will be NOON Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Family to receive friends one hour prior. A Life well Lived! We were Blessed!

